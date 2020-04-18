UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Condoles Death Of Former CJ PHC Tariq Pervez

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:58 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan condoles death of former CJ PHC Tariq Pervez

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Saturday condoled the sad demise of former Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Tariq Pervez and expressed sympathy with members of the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Saturday condoled the sad demise of former Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Tariq Pervez and expressed sympathy with members of the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

