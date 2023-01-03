UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Felicitates Newly Elected Cabinets Of PPC, ACWA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan felicitates newly elected cabinets of PPC, ACWA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has felicitated the newly elected cabinets of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Abaseen Column Writers Association (ACWA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has felicitated the newly elected cabinets of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Abaseen Column Writers Association (ACWA).

In a message issued here on Tuesday, KP CM congratulated Arshad Aziz Malik and Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi for being elected as presidents of PPC and ACWA, respectively.

Mahmood Khan expressed the hope that newly-elected cabinets of both journalistic bodies would play an active role in highlighting true problems faced by society members and guide the government for the resolution of these issues.

Similarly, he added, both bodies will extend cooperation to the government for collective efforts in the development of the country in general and KP in particular.

