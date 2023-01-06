UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Visits Excise Check Posts, Suspends Officials Over Bribery

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visits Excise check posts, suspends officials over bribery

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited different check posts of the Excise Department in a private car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited different check posts of the Excise Department in a private car.

According to a statement issued here, the chief minister was on his way back from Swat to Peshawar.

He stopped at various check posts, and caught red handed some officials taking bribe. He immediately issued orders for their suspension.

He directed the officials concerned for necessary action against those staffers found involved in taking bribe.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Car From

Recent Stories

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineer ..

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household gene ..

Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household generators from UAE aid

10 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

25 minutes ago
 US Adds 223,000 Jobs in December, Unemployment Rat ..

US Adds 223,000 Jobs in December, Unemployment Rate Dips to 3.5% - Labor Dept.

33 seconds ago
 Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Ed ..

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in L ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.