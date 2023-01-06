Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visits Excise check posts, suspends officials over bribery

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited different check posts of the Excise Department in a private car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited different check posts of the Excise Department in a private car.

According to a statement issued here, the chief minister was on his way back from Swat to Peshawar.

He stopped at various check posts, and caught red handed some officials taking bribe. He immediately issued orders for their suspension.

He directed the officials concerned for necessary action against those staffers found involved in taking bribe.