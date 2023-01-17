UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Advises Governor To Dissolve Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan advises Governor to dissolve assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday night advised Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to dissolve the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday night advised Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to dissolve the provincial assembly.

"I, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of provisions of Article 112 (I) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 17th January 2023 at 2100 hours," the summary signed by CM Mahmood Khan said.

More Stories From Pakistan

