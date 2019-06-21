Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan lays floral wreath at grave of Shaheed Capt. Arifullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday visited district Karak where he offered condolence over martyrdom of Shaheed Captain Arifullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday visited district Karak where he offered condolence over martyrdom of Shaheed Captain Arifullah.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Hasham Inamullah and Corps Commander Peshawar accompanied the Chief Minister on this occasion.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed for high place in heaven for the departed soul and laid a floral wreath at the grave of martyred Captain.

On the occasion, KP CM said that Shaheed Arifullah rendered his life for protection of the motherland adding his sacrifice would be written in golden words in the chapter of peace.

Shaheed Arifullah, the CM said was a brave solider indeed adding with sacrifices of our armed forces, police and other security agencies the backbone of terrorists has been broken.

The chief minister further said that our valiant security forces will not hesitate from offering any kind of sacrifice for the cause of motherland.