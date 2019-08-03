UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Attends Meeting Convened To Discuss Timeline Of Developments Schemes In KP

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attends meeting convened to discuss timeline of developments schemes in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has attended a meeting convened to discuss timeline for execution of a host of development schemes in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has attended a meeting convened to discuss timeline for execution of a host of development schemes in the province.

The schemes relating to supply of natural gas, electricity, infrastructure and communication in far flung areas like Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Dir, Bajaur, Hangu, Khyber, Waziristan, D.I Khan, Swabi and Peshawar were discussed in the meeting said a hand out issued here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Power Umer Ayub, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jagrha, KP Minister for Communication and Works, MNA Sher Ali Arbab, Secretary Finance KP Shakeel Qadir Khan, heads and senior officers of PESCO, TESCO, SNGPL, NHA and Communication Ministry participated.

The chief minister briefed the participants about government' priorities and stressed to take practical steps for producing tangible results.

He invited the heads of these organizations to timely point out bottleneck so that wastage of time is avoided and these schemes are timely completed. He stressed that the people of these remote areas of the Province particularly those of the newly merged districts have suffered a lot and now time has arrived that they should be provided all basic amenities of lives at their door steps.

The CM said that provision of electricity, gas, communication networks and clean drinking water to the people without any discrimination are among the top priorities and the government is making every effort to ensure urgent completion of the schemes being launched for the purpose.

