Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announces to construct Mastak-Bara road at a cost of Rs7 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that the government was pursuing multi-pronged strategy for achieving socioeconomic uplift of tribal districts and spending hefty funds to the tune of Rs83 billion on its development during the current fiscal year.

Addressing a public-gathering at Khyber district, the chief minister said the government accorded priority to tribal districts that was why he as CM had undertook more visits to tribal districts than other areas of the province.

He announced to construct Mastak-Bara Road at cost of Rs7 billion, which would boost trade and economic activities besides linking people of the adjoin areas, he added. He also announced to restore suspended Khasadar force in Khyber district.

Similarly, he said that Imran Khan was the first country's prime minister who had paid visits to tribal districts on number of occasions.

He said that he had always taken practical measures by undertaking visits to areas concerned and get first hand information for resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said the government pursued development plan for the tribal belt expeditiously and completed task of FATA merger and holding election in just one year time instead of five.

He dispelled the impression that local jirga system had been phased out under reforms package, saying that Jirga system would continue in shape of dispute resolution council to address local issues amicably.

He said that only tribal people had right to be recruited against posts in their tribal area and added that people of tribal belt would be included in Ehaas programme as well which would remove their sense of deprivation.

He said that he served in Peshawar as deputy of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would ensure that his orders were implemented in letter and spirit. He said work would start on rebuilding of schools, which were damage in terror activities from next month He said that initiatives for the development of the tribal region were taken on war footing and added that free healthcare facility was provided to tribal people in just one and an half year.

He said that Sehat Insaf card would be provided to each citizen of merged districts in addition to giving interest-free loans worth Rs1 billion under Insaf Rozgar scheme.

He said that government made it possible to extend authority of courts and other departments to tribal region. Moreover, he said a law was enacted for provision of first right to tribal people over mines.