Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan launches spring tree plantation campaign in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan launched spring tree plantation campaign in Peshawar on Monday.Speaking on this occasion, he asked all the members of society to contribute in the green and clean Pakistan campaign.Students of different educational institutes also planted saplings on this occasion.