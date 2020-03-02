UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan launches spring tree plantation campaign in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan launched spring tree plantation campaign in Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan launched spring tree plantation campaign in Peshawar on Monday.Speaking on this occasion, he asked all the members of society to contribute in the green and clean Pakistan campaign.Students of different educational institutes also planted saplings on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

2 persons shot dead over old enmity in Manawala

2 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah directs new police chief to impr ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker Singh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrives ..

2 minutes ago

PIA to resume weekly direct flights to New York

2 minutes ago

Iran’s council member close to Supreme leader di ..

30 minutes ago

Ten new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.