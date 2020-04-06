Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directs distribution of relief package among poor families at earliest

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Monday directed high ups to start distribution of relief package among poor people without any delay and ensured that no deserving family could be deprive of the facility.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Monday directed high ups to start distribution of relief package among poor people without any delay and ensured that no deserving family could be deprive of the facility.

The chief minister passed these directives while presiding over a high level meeting of social welfare and Zakat department here.

During the meeting, a relief package for one lakh poor people of KP were approved.

Under the package, Rs12,000 would be given to each household in two installments of Rs6000 each.

The chief minister said government was well aware of people problems especially in lockdown areas and work on provision of ration package was also underway to help the people affected from coronavirus.

He said directives were issued for provision of relief package to vulnerable segments of the society at earliest at their doorsteps.