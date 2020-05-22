UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Expresses Grief Over Plane Crash Incident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:29 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses grief over plane crash incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in plane crash incident in Karachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in plane crash incident in Karachi.

In a statement issued here Friday, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the affected families.

He has also prayed for the eternal peace of deceased and patience for the families of victims.

He said that the provincial government and people of the province fully share the grief of the bereaved families.

