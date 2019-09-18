Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan chairs Insaf Rozgar Scheme meeting for tribal districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on Insaf Rozgar Scheme in merged Fata districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on Insaf Rozgar Scheme in merged Fata districts.

The meeting attended by Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Adviser to CM on merged districts Ajmal Wazir discussed implementation of Rozgar Scheme in detail for merged districts.

The chief minister on this occasion directed the quarters concerned to expedite the process of provision of interest-free loans to youth of merged areas adding no delaying tactics would be tolerated in smooth and quick dispensation of loans to tribal youth.

Insaf Rozgar Scheme, he said is gift from the government to the youth of tribal districts which would greatly help them in starting their own business.

The chief minister maintained that desired targets of the Insaf Rozgar scheme would be achieved at all cost.

He also directed for devising a complete time line and its proper follow-up for successful execution of the Rozgar Scheme.