Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Denies Rumours About His Replacement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Tuesday categorically denied rumours about his replacement saying all such news were baseless

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Tuesday categorically denied rumours about his replacement saying all such news were baseless.

Talking to media while casting his vote in Senate elections here, the chief minister said that a particular lobby was behind spreading such kind of malicious propaganda to achieve their nefarious objectives. He said he would sue the propagandists in the court of law and added that he was enjoying full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He vowed to continue working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development and prosperity of the province and its people.

To a question he emphatically snubbed the rumours about any threat to the present government and maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his mandatory period.

The chief minister said that due to numerical strength in the provincial assembly, the PTI nominee Zeeshan Khanzada would comfortably win the seat vacated by Khanzada Khan of PPP.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is an ally of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and its members would cast their votes in favour of the PTI candidate. He further claimed that some of the opposition members would even poll their votes in favour of their candidate.

