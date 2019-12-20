UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Inaugurates Hospital, Work On Girls' College And Rescue1122 Building In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Friday visited Topi tehsil of Swabi district where he inaugurated Category-C hospital, completed with a cost of Rs290 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Friday visited Topi tehsil of Swabi district where he inaugurated Category-C hospital, completed with a cost of Rs290 million.

The chief minister during his visit also inaugurated construction work on Government Girls Degree College, Topi that would cost Rs80million.

Besides, the chief minister inaugurated construction of Rescue1122 building in the tehsil that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs40.66millon. The chief minister said three offices of Rescue1122 would be established in Swabi district.

Talking on the occasion Mehmood Khan said that KP government was going to initiate a new era of progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by strengthening the economy.

He said the time of corrupt politicians has come to an end as the country cannot further afford politics of personal gains. He said the corrupt politicians of past left the country under the burden of heavy debts and augmented their own properties.

The CM continued that PTI would form governments in centre and all provinces on the basis of its performance.

The chief minister also announced provision of funds for supply of Sui-gas to Topi tehsil.

