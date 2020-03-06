UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives, Property Due To Torrential Rains

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to torrential rains

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Friday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and properties in the province due to heavy downpour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Friday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and properties in the province due to heavy downpour.

The CM talking to media here vowed to provide financial assistance to affected people for their rehabilitation and said that best medical treatment would be provided to injured of various incidents.

He directed the relevant quarters to assess the losses and ensure provision of financial assistance to all affected people without any delay and discrimination.

He said also directed the departments concerned to take pragmatic preventive measures to avoid any further loss in coming days.

