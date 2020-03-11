Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expresses grief over loss of life in plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life in plane crash in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The CM expressed great sympathies with the family of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram in the tragic incident.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.