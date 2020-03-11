UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Life In Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expresses grief over loss of life in plane crash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life in plane crash in Islamabad on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life in plane crash in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The CM expressed great sympathies with the family of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram in the tragic incident.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa May Family

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

16 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

An apple a day can keep pneumonia away: Study

2 minutes ago

HEC committed to developing solution-oriented inte ..

3 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests its f ..

3 minutes ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.