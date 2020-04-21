Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Tuesday directed district administration to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders especially during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Tuesday directed district administration to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders especially during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them.

Presiding over a meeting of Commissioner, Regional Police officers, District Health Officers, Deputy Commissioners and members of provincial assembly through a video conference here, he appreciate the district administrations and all stakeholders for delivering the tasks assigned to them and emphasized upon the need to continue and improve.

He said the challenge of corona pandemic remains there and we need to continuously monitor the situation. He prayed Allah to bless the government with success in the efforts in combating the pandemic.