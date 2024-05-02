Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Announces Rs50mn Grant For PPC

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday announced Rs50 million special grant for Peshawar Press Club.

The grant was announced by him during oath taking ceremony of the elected office bearers of the club.

The Chief Minister sought cooperation of journalists in safeguarding rights of the province.

He called for collective efforts for progress and development of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The resources of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was being used for development of its people, he said.

The Chief Minister said supremacy of law and good governance was his top priority.

He congratulated the elected office bearers of Peshawar Press Club including its President Arshad Aziz Malik for its second win.

