- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur announces Rs50mn grant for PPC
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Announces Rs50mn Grant For PPC
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday announced Rs50 million special grant for Peshawar Press Club.
The grant was announced by him during oath taking ceremony of the elected office bearers of the club
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday announced Rs50 million special grant for Peshawar Press Club.
The grant was announced by him during oath taking ceremony of the elected office bearers of the club.
The Chief Minister sought cooperation of journalists in safeguarding rights of the province.
He called for collective efforts for progress and development of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
The resources of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was being used for development of its people, he said.
The Chief Minister said supremacy of law and good governance was his top priority.
He congratulated the elected office bearers of Peshawar Press Club including its President Arshad Aziz Malik for its second win.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital10 minutes ago
-
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas16 minutes ago
-
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan12 minutes ago
-
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber10 minutes ago
-
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobilization10 minutes ago
-
Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance10 minutes ago
-
Qasim Suri skips hearing before SC9 minutes ago
-
Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad57 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development package57 minutes ago
-
29 receive certificates of “persons with disabilities”57 minutes ago
-
PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app57 minutes ago