Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Evaluates BISP Coverage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Thursday presided over a meeting to evaluate Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) coverage and its impacts on vulnerable individuals in society

During the meeting, BISP officials presented a comprehensive overview of the program, highlighting its significance in supporting women and their families.

The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of enhanced coordination between the administration and BISP officials.

Recognizing the importance of uplifting deserving women, the Chief Secretary emphasized the need to ensure that designated BISP centers are equipped with the necessary facilities to provide efficient and effective services.

The program acts as a safety net, offering financial assistance and resources to those in need, ultimately contributing to poverty reduction initiatives, the BISP officials apprised the CS.

