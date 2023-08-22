Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry constitutes committees to resolve business community grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday constituted committees to identify and solve the major problems of the business community.

The decision to this effect came after he held a meeting with a delegation of the business community here.

The chief secretary instructed the committees to submit their reports within a few days, adding that full legal support would be provided to showcase export quality products of the province and attract investors.

"He supports the slogan of One District One Industrial Estate," said Caudhry adding that all resources will be utilized to promote a business-friendly environment in the province.

He said the province has so much potential for investment and only needs attention and planning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Regional Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sartaj Ahmed Khan pointed out that only two or four of our 22 border stations are active for trade.

He said that due to various reasons the industries are closing down in the province. He suggested the establishment of a gem city in Peshawar, the distribution of plots to chambers, and ease of business by the concerned departments.

Presidents of KP Chambers and Women Chambers, representatives of the Industry department, KPEZDMC, SMEDA, KPBOIT, and officials of other related organizations were present during the meeting.