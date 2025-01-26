Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Vows To Implement 14-point Kurram Agreement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the 14-point agreement reached in Kohat regarding Kurram district.
Addressing a joint jirga of members of the Grand Jirga, Peace Committees, and elders of Kurram district on Sunday, Chaudhry emphasized that each clause of the agreement will be strictly enforced, with no concessions to anyone.
The Chief Secretary ordered the concerned authorities to resume demolition of bunkers and urged both sides to submit their plans for collecting weapons.
He also assured that the provincial government and law enforcement agencies will go to any extent to establish peace in Kurram district, separating miscreants from the people and taking strict action against them as per the law.
Chaudhry also announced that all losses in Kurram will be fully compensated, with the first survey already completed. Restoration work has begun on schools, mosques, offices, and banks in Bagan, with plans to start work on houses and markets soon.
The Chief Secretary praised the Grand Jirga as a "silent soldier" and acknowledged their efforts and cooperation in establishing peace in Kurram. He emphasized the importance of working together to achieve lasting peace, citing the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
