Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Slapped IK's False Regime Change Narrative : Malik Ahmed Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan on Friday termed a meeting between Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and the ambassador of United States of America (USA) a slap on PTI Chief Imran Khan's face

Talking to newsmen, he said he was perplexed to watch last day that American Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and handed over 36 vehicles to provincial government. "Then, I remembered where the narrative of American opposition and regime change went." He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed its narratives several times since April.

He asked Imran Khan to share the name of appointing authority of chief election commissioner (CEC).

PTI has hired social media activists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Rs 25,000 each salary with the task to run campaigns against the institutions.

Sympathizing with flood affectees , he said government was extending all possible help to flood affectees.

Flood was a natural calamity and prime minister was himself visiting the flood hit areas.Federal and provincial governments were also busy in relief and rescue activities.

