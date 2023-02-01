UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) Signs MoU With HIA To Cope Environmental Issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hattar Industrialists Association (HIA) and COMSATS University Islamabad Abbottabad Campus to serve the needs of society through proper design, construction, and management of the waste facilities.

According to press release issued here on Wednesday, the three parties will establish working relationship and undertake certain commitments and operations related to the environmental issues.

On behalf of the KPEZDMC, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Javed Iqbal Khattak signed the MoU while Chairman Hattar Industrialists Association (HIA) Muhammad Atta-ur-Rehman and Director COMSATS Abbottabad Campus Prof.

Dr. Maroof Shah represented the respective organization.

The main tasks include the capacity building on solid waste disposal - management and recycling, contaminated water - waste water and its treatment, water reusability in the marble industry (reuse of effluents from marble industry), treatment issues of solid & liquid wastes in dispersed industrial zones, design of sewerage system and treatment capacity in new economic zones.

Representatives of the parties will jointly search and select suitable land for the purpose of initial public dumping in Hattar Economic Zone, Haripur.

