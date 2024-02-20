Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elects 55 first-time Assembly members

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A total of 55 first-time assembly members have been elected in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, potentially changing how governance works as they bring in fresh ideas and perspectives.

In the recently elected assembly, 44 independents have been elected first time, while three MPAs-elect belong to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Furthermore, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has welcomed four new members, with one member each from Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party securing their first-time election. MPA-elect Mushtaq Ghani emphasized the unprecedented success of numerous new members in the country's history.

