Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department seizes 283 vehicles during last financial year: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department has seized 283 different kinds of vehicles during financial year 2018-19.

In a media briefing to the media, the Director General (DG) Excise & Taxation, Fayaz Ali Shah told that 51 vehicles have been returned to their owners while out of the remaining 232 vehicles worth Rs.260 million, 52 have been given to the Excise mobile Squads.

The provincial government, he said was required to purchase vehicles for them and this step of the department has saved an amount of Rs.114 million for them. Similarly, he said that 22 other vehicles have been handed over to Administration Department for the official use. This step has saved another sum of Rs.33 million for the provincial government.

Furthermore, he said that four vehicles have also been given to hospitals and charities on the recommendations of the provincial government that had saved another amount of Rs.8.8 million for the provincial exchequer. However, regarding the use of the seized vehicles by the officers of the department, he said that the use of such vehicles have been banned from Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to constable level.

He announced that a total of 157 vehicles are available for auction through the Administration Department that would save millions of rupees for the provincial exchequer.

The DG Excise & Taxation said that for the national and provincial economic stability, for financial year 2018-19, the department was given a target of collecting Rs.3.36 billion that was Rs.555 million than last financial year. The department, he said had recovered an amount of Rs.4.40 5 billion that is 103% of the target.

Similarly, he said that a revenue target of Rs.1.10 billion that had not only achieved rather an additional amount of Rs.180 has also been deposited in the provincial exchequer.

Beside, the recovery of various taxes, the Excise & Taxation Department also has the responsibility of the prevention of narcotics and framing legislation and their implementation.

In anti-narcotics operation, the department has recovered 1445 kilograms of hashish, 133 kilogram heroin, 165 kilogram opium, 7.76 kilogram ice drug, 24210 litres alcohol while 154 persons have also been arrested in that regard.

Furthermore, he said that illegal Currency worth Rs.43 million, 232 rifles, 84 pistols, 328 magazine and 43495 cartridges of different vehicles have also been recovered during last financial year while 10,000 ft timber has also been seized and handed over to Forests Department.