Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food authority seized substandard cooking oil in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an operation seized a large consignment of substandard crude cooking oil recovered from a warehouse cell in Dera Ismail Khan and arrested two persons on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an operation seized a large consignment of substandard crude cooking oil recovered from a warehouse cell in Dera Ismail Khan and arrested two persons on Thursday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) on information received from the Public Complaints Cell have sealed a substandard cooking oil depot in Zafarabad area of Dera Ismail Khan and arrested two persons.

Sohail Khan, Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority, said in a statement that with the help of public intelligence, the mafia has tightened its grip by playing with human health and the Food Authority has started a cracked down against those involved in selling such a unhygienic and substandard oil,using substandard oil in preparation of different food in all knock and corners of the province.

The Food Authority would continue its operation to ensure public health by providing them safe and clean food. Explaining the details of the operation, Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir said that substandard oil was supplied from the warehouse to different parts of the market where it was used for frying in food items.

He further said that thousands of liters of unhealthy oil have been recovered and two persons were arrested from the warehouse. The Director Operations Dr. Azmat Wazir said that the use of substandard oil was spreading various diseases and action would be taken against those involved in such crime.