Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority’s Big Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) food Safety Team Peshawar raided ghee factories in Mohmand Industrial Zone, a spokesperson of Food Authority said here Sunday.

Checking of ghee samples, 7.5 tons of non-standard ghee was seized after the samples of two mills were found to be unsatisfactory, Spokesman said.

Two Mills have been sealed, further action has been initiated according to the Food Safety Act, the Spokesman said.

Food-related factories should correct their produce and avoid adulteration, Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan told media men. Those who play with the health of the citizens will be dealt with iron hands, Shafiullah Khan said.

