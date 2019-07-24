UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Has Ordered Transferred Of Four Officers

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has ordered transferred of Four officers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has ordered postings and transfers of four officers of provincial bureaucracy against various posts with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has ordered postings and transfers of four officers of provincial bureaucracy against various posts with immediate effect.

In a notification issued here Wednesday by KP Establishment Department, Additional PD IMU E&SE Department Abidullah (PMS BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, LG&RD Department.

Ms. Neelum Sultana Khattak (PAS BS-18) Director KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority has been directed to report at P&D Department for further posting.

Deputy Secretary C&W Department Muhammad Taufique (PMS BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary P&D Department while Assistant Commissioner, Bahrain Swat Shabir Khan (PMS BS-17) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary C&W Department.

