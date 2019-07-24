Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Has Ordered Transferred Of Four Officers
Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:57 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has ordered postings and transfers of four officers of provincial bureaucracy against various posts with immediate effect
In a notification issued here Wednesday by KP Establishment Department, Additional PD IMU E&SE Department Abidullah (PMS BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, LG&RD Department.
Ms. Neelum Sultana Khattak (PAS BS-18) Director KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority has been directed to report at P&D Department for further posting.
Deputy Secretary C&W Department Muhammad Taufique (PMS BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary P&D Department while Assistant Commissioner, Bahrain Swat Shabir Khan (PMS BS-17) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary C&W Department.