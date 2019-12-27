Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government notifies transfer of 44 officers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Division Friday notified transfers and postings of 44 government officers including three from Haripur and one from Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Division Friday notified transfers and postings of 44 government officers including three from Haripur and one from Abbottabad.

According to the notification, Assistant Commissioner Haripur Mujtaba Arafatr Bharwana transferred to Abbottabad, AC-I Haripur Adnan Jameel transferred to Charsadda, AC Haripur Asim Abbassi transferred to Kohsistan, while AC Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan transferred to Haripur.

Ali Sher transferred from Population Welfare department to Additional Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Qamar Zia Malik from Establishment Division to AC-I Haripur, Tehsil Farrukh Jadoon transferred from Abbottabad to Additional AC Charsadda while Asif Iqbal transferred to Abbottabad as AC Revenue.