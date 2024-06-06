- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Directs For Third Party Audit In All Public Sector Universities
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:51 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday directed for third party audit in all public sector universities and ordered Governor Secretariat to submit details about conduct of audits or otherwise of the universities in the province.
He passed these directives while presiding over high level meeting at Governor House where he received departmental briefing about Governor Inspection Team.
The Governor directed simplification of process of fact finding inquiries and completion of investigations procedure 100 percent transparent under the law and merit.
The Governor was briefed by Chairman Governor Inspection Team Mian Muhammad about the department duties, structure, objectives, preparation of investigation report and approval, legal status, rules and regulations.
The Chairman said that during last four years 54 inquiries reports of different uncertainties were completed.
The Governor directed enhancement of the department capacity keeping in view of importance of the Governor Inspection Team.
Governor said that every possible resources would be provided to the said department to strengthen it financially and administratively.
He directed full implementation on the inquiries reports and should not be deferred.
