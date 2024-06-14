Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi Lauds Peformance Of National Health Services Academy

Published June 14, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited Health Services Academy Islamabad where he lauded its performance.

Upon arrival, the Governor was received by Vice Chancellor of the Academy, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, says a statement of Governor house.

He was accompanied by Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Kundi.

The Governor visited different departments of the National Health Services Academy working under an aegies of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. He was briefed on it's over all performance and its future projects.

While appreciating performance of the national services academy Islamabad, the Governor said that the academy can play an effective role in elimination of unemployment and provision of better healthcare facilities to the remote and far flung areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The Governor directed the academy to prepare proposals for provision of facilities and training centers at various departments of the allied health sciences working under supervision of this great institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faisal Kundi assured that Governor House Peshawar would provide all out cooperation in this regard.

Following provision of training in different technologies, he said that residents of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would get better healthcare services at their doorsteps besides eradication of unemployment.

He said that employment opportunities were existed in allied health sciences not only in Pakistan but also abroad if organizations like National Health Services registered with Higher education Commission and Alied Health Council either work by itself or through public private partnerships in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding this would greatly help ensure economic prosperity in youth especially women.

Tue Governor invited Vice Chancellor, National Health Services Academy, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan to visit Governor House, Peshawar.

