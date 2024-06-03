- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Attack On Polio Team At Lakki Marwat
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 09:37 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Monday strongly condemned the attack on polio team at Bhatani Lakki Marwat.
In a message, the Governor expressed sorrow over the incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured policeman.
He said targeting polio team was highly deplorable.
