Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Monday strongly condemned the attack on polio team at Bhatani Lakki Marwat.

In a message, the Governor expressed sorrow over the incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured policeman.

He said targeting polio team was highly deplorable.

