Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Attack On Polio Team At Lakki Marwat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at Lakki Marwat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Monday strongly condemned the attack on polio team at Bhatani Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Monday strongly condemned the attack on polio team at Bhatani Lakki Marwat.

In a message, the Governor expressed sorrow over the incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured policeman.

He said targeting polio team was highly deplorable.

