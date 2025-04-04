Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in two separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan.

In the first incident, three women lost their lives due to an exchange of gunfire between two rival groups in the Ramak area of Paharpur Tehsil.

The Governor condemned the violence and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In the second incident near Abdul Khel on the DI Khan CPEC Motorway, two children were killed in a road accident.Governor Kundi expressed profound grief over the heartbreaking loss and offered prayers for the departed souls.

He extended sympathy to the grieving families and prayed for the elevation of the deceased souls and patience for the families. The Governor also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incidents.

