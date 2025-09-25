Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss youth empowerment

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Renowned digital media specialist and Presidential Award recipient Fahad Malik, along with Ayab Ahmed, Advisor on the Standing Committee for Cabinet Secretariat, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Thursday
The meeting centered on equipping the province’s youth with digital expertise and creating more opportunities for their professional growth.
Governor Kundi emphasized that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were highly talented and only need proper platforms and support to fully realize their potential. He reiterated that the Governor House would remain accessible to initiatives aimed at nurturing and empowering young people.
Fahad Malik praised the Governor’s consistent efforts and unwavering commitment to the empowerment of both women and youth across the province.
Meanwhile, Naheed Shah Afridi, Director of Daily Frontier Post, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.
The meeting reflected on the longstanding affiliation of her late father, Rehmat Shah Afridi, and the Frontier Post with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Building on this historic bond, Naheed Shah Afridi expressed her resolve to revive and further strengthen the relationship in the spirit of growth and cooperation.
The discussion focused on initiatives to empower women and equip the youth with essential skills to enable their meaningful participation in the province’s progress.
Governor Kundi emphasized that women’s active involvement was vital to building an inclusive society.
He further underlined the importance of creating opportunities for young people to unlock their potential, reaffirming that the Governor House will continue to support programs dedicated to women’s empowerment and youth development.
Naheed Shah Afridi lauded the Governor’s vision and his unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and establishing platforms that uplift women and youth across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Similarly, a delegation led by Pir Muhammad Anwar Junaid Shah of Ghamkol Sharif Kohat, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
The meeting included an exchange of views on the country’s prevailing political situation, the vital role of religious scholars in promoting peace, ensuring state stability, safeguarding national unity, and other matters of mutual interest.
