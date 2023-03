Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali administers oath to Barrister Feroz

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday administered oath to caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 )

The oath taking ceremony was held here at the Governor House and was attended by interim Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan. Renowned political and social figures, including Irshad Qaiser, Sawal Nazir Advocate and Hamid Shah and heads of provincial administrative departments were also present on the occasion.

The governor congratulated the caretaker provincial minister and wished him success.