Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali For Payment Of Compensation To Tanda Dam Victim Families

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over death of two dozen seminary children in Tanda dam and ordered strict action against those responsible for the tragedy

In a statement issued here, the Governor recommended the Chief Minister to announce compensation package for the bereaved families.

He sought an inquiry report from Commissioner Kohat division into the incident and directed the district administration to identify the persons for showing negligence and take strict legal action against them to avert such incident in future.

The governor expressed grief and sorrow with the bereaved families and prayed to bear the loss with fortitude.

He directed district administration and RESCUE-1122 to expedite the rescue operation and recover all the missing dead bodies.

