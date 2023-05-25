UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Meets Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali meets Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Thursday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for his detailed visit to Peshawar on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Thursday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for his detailed visit to Peshawar on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' .

The governor apprised the prime minister about overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas and financial affairs and others problems.

The governor said the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and masses of all walks of life were united against a miscreant mindset.

He appealed for funds for local government representatives.

He said May 9 would be remembered as black day in the country's history due to vandalism of a political party and said that people of KP had distanced themselves from the pessimists and miscreants thinking forces.

He said martyrs of security forces were pride of the entire nation.

The governor thanked the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet for visiting the burnt Radio Pakistan building and expressed solidarity with employees of the national broadcaster and Associated Press of Pakistan.

