Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights significance of research for making progress in 21st century

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday highlighted the significance of research to make progress in the 21st century and said that research should be target oriented and benefit each and every tier of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday highlighted the significance of research to make progress in the 21st century and said that research should be target oriented and benefit each and every tier of society.

He was talking to senior professors of colleges who were given training at the Higher education Academy for Research and Training (HEART) Kohat. Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Irshad Qaisar, Director HEART, and TasbeehUllah were present on the occasion.

Academy Director informed the governor about the objectives of the academy and said that it has been established for professors to complete a four-month course that is mandatory for their promotion.

He told that the academy is facing many problems including the unavailability of a budget and training has been conducted on a self-help basis.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor assured his cooperation and said that the matter would be discussed with the finance department and Planning and Development Department.

He said that teachers have always played a very prominent role in the construction and development of a society stressing upon them to focus on character and capacity building of the young generation.

He also advised teachers to inculcate norms of mutual respect, coexistence, and tolerance among youth keeping in view the growing trends of extreme elements in the society.

Governor said that teachers should make efforts to infuse students with a passion for research to compete in challenges in the contemporary world that are moving fast towards new fields of science and technology.

Later, Abdus Subhan, Azam Khan of PMLN, Haji Imran Khan of ANP, and Ameer Nawaz Khan of Lakki Marwat called on Governor and discussed the problems of their areas.