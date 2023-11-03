Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Inaugurates Road At Johns Cathedral Church

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates road at Johns Cathedral church

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday inaugurated a road inside Johns Cathedral church at Peshawar cantonment which completed at a cost of over Rs7million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday inaugurated a road inside Johns Cathedral church at Peshawar cantonment which completed at a cost of over Rs7million.

He said our relations with Christian community was based on respect, and the minorities communities settled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were highly respectable for others.

The Governor said the services of Christian community were highly praiseworthy for the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, says an official statement.

The Christian community is very peaceful that always played a significant role in the province's development and their welfare and uplift was top priority of the Government.

The constitution of Pakistan has ensured protection of the personal and religious rights of all minorities, he said.

He said, this is our duty to stand with the state of Pakistan and to serve it with best of our abilities and professional commitment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Road Ghulam Ali Church Christian All Government Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Seminar on Shakespeare

Seminar on Shakespeare

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Deve ..

AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Development Projects

4 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli atta ..

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

11 minutes ago
 Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of cri ..

Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of crises: former prime minister Mia ..

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Ja ..

New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

6 minutes ago
 Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with son ..

Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with sons

6 minutes ago
Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi ..

Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi stresses for implementation of ..

6 minutes ago
 500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

6 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits Sukkur Barrage, revie ..

World Bank delegation visits Sukkur Barrage, reviews work progress

3 minutes ago
 13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Hallowe ..

Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Halloween dresses to express support ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan