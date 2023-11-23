Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali distributes medals, degrees in students of Malakand university

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday distributed medals, degrees and certificates among passed-out students of sessions 2019 and 2022 during the 7th convocation of Malakand University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday distributed medals, degrees and certificates among passed-out students of sessions 2019 and 2022 during the 7th convocation of Malakand University.

He decorated 106 students with gold medals. Dr Rasheed Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the university presented the annual progress report of the University of Malakand.

The Governor congratulated the passed students and hoped that they would utilize their education for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.