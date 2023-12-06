Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Directs Resolution Of Problems Of IRNUM Hospital's Entrance

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 08:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to resolve problems related to the main entrance of the IRNUM cancer hospital.

He passed these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting about problems at the central entrance of IRNUM hospital, Peshawar.

The meeting exchanged views on parking problems and bringing ease in communication between patients, relatives, and other people at the main entrance of the hospital.

He directed the Director General Peshawar Development Authority, high-ups of the police, and Peshawar University to address these problems at the earliest. The Governor praised the long services of the hospital regarding the treatment of cancer patients.

The hospital is working under the aegis of the Pakistan Atomic Commission providing various kinds of healthcare services to oncology patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

