Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Inquires After Health Of Bara Blast Victims At HMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here on Thursday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) where he inquired after the health of Bara tehsil attack.

Accompanied by provincial ministers and advisers, the government prayed for early recovery of the injured including policemen and held their sacrifices for the country in high esteem.

He also appreciated doctors and paramedics for providing the best treatment to the injured.

