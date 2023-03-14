UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Proposes May 28 For General Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has suggested May 28 as the date for the general elections in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has suggested May 28 as the date for the general elections in the province.

Talking to media outside ECP headquarters, Governor said the Constitutional requirement for conveying the election date in the province has been fulfilled.

The election date for the provincial assembly has been given, and it was now the responsibility of the commission and other concerned parties to ensure that the elections were held in a peaceful and transparent manner.

The Governor expressed concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the region, as well as ongoing matters such as the population census and delimitation of Constituencies based on the latest head counts.

"We hope for a peaceful and democratic election in KP, and we urge all stakeholders to work together to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process."

