UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali To Meet ECP Officials To Finalize Election Date For KP Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to meet ECP officials to finalize election date for KP Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said he would meet with the officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad next week to determine the date for the general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said he would meet with the officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad next week to determine the date for the general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to an ECP delegation, comprising Secretary, Special Secretary and Director General Law, the governor said he he intended to have decisive consultation with the Commission on the matter, an ECP press release issued after the meeting said.

The Commission said its delegation was fully empowered to hold consultation with the KP governor for timely and efficient conduct of the provincial assembly elections.

The delegation briefed the governor on the importance of setting a date to hold the provincial assembly election within the minimum required timeframe of 90 days as per the Constitution.

It was made clear that the ECP officials' meeting with the governor was only for the purpose of setting the election date.

The ECP Secretary emphasized that the Election Commission was responsible for all preparations, arrangements, law and order situation, and other matters related to the elections.

He stressed that the Election Commission was fully committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The press release said the Election Commission was in touch with the caretaker provincial government and Federal law enforcement agencies regarding the KP Assembly election, and it would soon hold a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the election.

"The meeting is expected to review a wide range of issues related to the election, including security arrangements, polling station setup, and voter registration," it added.

The Election Commission emphasized that it was committed to working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the election was conducted in a transparent, fair, and efficient manner.

It may be mentioned that in compliance with the Supreme Court's order for holding of provincial assemblies' elections within the next 90 days, the ECP wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor seeking a date for the election.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, in response, said he would evaluate the situation and set a date for the provincial assembly elections following consultation with ECP officials.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has already announced April 30 as election date for the Punjab Assembly

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Ghulam Ali April May All Government Election 2018 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological ..

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological Park

28 seconds ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITH ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITHAL training programme on UAE C ..

35 seconds ago
 Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

16 minutes ago
 EPF Compensated EU Members About $475Mln for Ammun ..

EPF Compensated EU Members About $475Mln for Ammunition Provided for Ukraine - B ..

2 minutes ago
 Brahmos missile firing, a glaring example of hollo ..

Brahmos missile firing, a glaring example of hollowness of Indian command & cont ..

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Women Day marked to highlight women's contri ..

Int'l Women Day marked to highlight women's contribution in uplift, progress of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.