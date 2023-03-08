Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to meet ECP officials to finalize election date for KP Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said he would meet with the officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad next week to determine the date for the general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday said he would meet with the officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad next week to determine the date for the general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to an ECP delegation, comprising Secretary, Special Secretary and Director General Law, the governor said he he intended to have decisive consultation with the Commission on the matter, an ECP press release issued after the meeting said.

The Commission said its delegation was fully empowered to hold consultation with the KP governor for timely and efficient conduct of the provincial assembly elections.

The delegation briefed the governor on the importance of setting a date to hold the provincial assembly election within the minimum required timeframe of 90 days as per the Constitution.

It was made clear that the ECP officials' meeting with the governor was only for the purpose of setting the election date.

The ECP Secretary emphasized that the Election Commission was responsible for all preparations, arrangements, law and order situation, and other matters related to the elections.

He stressed that the Election Commission was fully committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The press release said the Election Commission was in touch with the caretaker provincial government and Federal law enforcement agencies regarding the KP Assembly election, and it would soon hold a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the election.

"The meeting is expected to review a wide range of issues related to the election, including security arrangements, polling station setup, and voter registration," it added.

The Election Commission emphasized that it was committed to working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the election was conducted in a transparent, fair, and efficient manner.

It may be mentioned that in compliance with the Supreme Court's order for holding of provincial assemblies' elections within the next 90 days, the ECP wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor seeking a date for the election.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, in response, said he would evaluate the situation and set a date for the provincial assembly elections following consultation with ECP officials.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has already announced April 30 as election date for the Punjab Assembly