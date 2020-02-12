UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Appoints Chairman, Members Of PRC Tribal Districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday chaired 4th annual general body meeting of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) for tribal districts and approved names of chairman and members of governing body for year 2020-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday chaired 4th annual general body meeting of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) for tribal districts and approved Names of chairman and members of governing body for year 2020-22.

A press release issued here said the name of Asif Khan was approved as chairman PRC Tribal districts while 11 members of general body include Adviser to KP CM Ajmal Wazir, Senior Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai, Mina Khan and others.

Addressing on the occasion KP Governor asked PRC chairman and members to prepare fact based report on tribal districts so that the world could know what had happened there during last 40 years.

He said the tribal district suffered due to a war which was imposed on them and it was not their own adding that there was no such issue of terrorism at local level in merged districts in past.

Shah Farman said that despite giving refuge to millions of Afghan migrants, still the country was giving clarification to world. He appreciated the services of PRC in Pakistan and hoped it continue services in the merged districts.

