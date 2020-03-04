Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman emphasized upon training in higher educational institutions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday stressed the need for training and professionalism in institutions of higher education for a good society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday stressed the need for training and professionalism in institutions of higher education for a good society.

Addressing as a chief guest, during a meeting of Senior Alumni Association of Islamia College, here, he said all public sector universities of the province should have to improve overall educational, financial and other matters, adding that all the varsities would have to give complete audit report of their financial matters.

He said higher educational institutes were responsible to train new generation and for the purpose the faculty of educational institutions should have to perform their responsibilities professionally.