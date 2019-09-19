Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman takes notice of video showing dance by VC Bannu varsity

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:55 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here on Wednesday took a notice of a video which went viral on social media showing dance of Vice Chancellor Bannu University with a young girl.
In a statement issued here by Governor House, Shah Farman directed Secretary KP Higher education Department to investigate the matter and sought the report.
Strict action should be taken under the law against VC Bannu varsity, the statement concluded.