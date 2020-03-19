UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt Decides To Close 23 Departments

Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:08 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt decides to close 23 departments

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to close 23 public sector departments in Civil Secretariat with immediate effect in the wake of coronavirus threat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to close 23 public sector departments in Civil Secretariat with immediate effect in the wake of coronavirus threat.

It was decided in a high level meeting of the provincial government, said a press release adding that only 9 departments including Health, Home, Finance, Rehabilitation, Administrative, food, Agriculture and Elementary and Secondary education and Planning would remain open in public interest.

