Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt issues progress report about schools in tribal districts

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released a report regarding performance and available facilities in public sector schools of tribal districts.According to the report prepared by Independent Monitoring Unit, the performance of ninety-eight percent schools has been evaluated.The attendance of teachers and students remained eighty-two and sixty-two percent respectively.

Electricity facility is available in forty-five percent schools.Eighty-two percent schools have boundary walls.Commenting on the report, Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash said efforts are being made to ensure availability of all basic facilities in schools under directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He said thirty-six billion rupees will be spent on promotion of education in tribal areas in current fiscal year.