Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt Promotes 72,800 Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt promotes 72,800 teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chairing a meeting of provincial cabinet here on Tuesday approved elevation of Secondary school Teachers (SSTs) and Primary School Teachers (PSTs) from BPS-16 to BPS-17 and from BPS-12 to BPS-14 respectively.

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told media persons that upgradation was a longstanding demand of teachers. As many as 21,800 SSTs and 51,000 PSTs would be upgraded, they said.

They said that a four-tier formula was also approved to pave way for promotion of 13,888 teachers working in various scales ranging from BPS-17 to BPS-20. They added that the education sector was one of the most focused areas, under the provincial government.

It was said that the KP cabinet also approved grant of Rs 50 million for Peshawar Press Club, Rs 20 million for Swat Press Club, and grant of Rs 5 million for Nowshera Press Club.

Barrister Saif said that the cabinet also approved grant of Rs 5 million as Annual Sustenance Fund for Umeed Special Education School. The meeting also approved transfer of three kanal land for establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Mouza Kakki -1, Tehsil Kakki, District Bannu, age relaxation to 77 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs ) in Police Department, provision of Rs 180 million as supplementary budget to make 20 vehicles bullet proof, Diseases Control Act 2022 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Animals Welfare Act 2022.

The meeting, besides the cabinet members, was also attended by KP Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various government departments.

