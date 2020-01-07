Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt schools to reopen on Jan 13th

The Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday notified an extension in winter vacation of government schools and announced that schools would now reopen on 13th January in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday notified an extension in winter vacation of government schools and announced that schools would now reopen on 13th January in the province.

A notification to this effect said, in continuation of this department notification of dated 30-12-2019, the competent authority has been pleased to extend the winter vacation in summer zone up-to 12-01-2020 (Sunday) due to harsh cold weather in the province. The government schools would reopen on 13-01-2020 (Monday).